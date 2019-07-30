ROGERSVILLE — Repaving is slated to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 7 on an approximately seven-mile stretch of SR 66 from near Berry Road (LM 5.30) to near North Brummitt Street (LM 12.66).
According to information received by the Review, the project is expected to be completed in 45 days, or by Sept. 15.
Traffic on that stretch of road will, at times during the construction, be “single lane only” with a pilot car leading traffic, so drivers are warned to expect delays.
Most of the work is expected to be in progress between the hours of 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting.
