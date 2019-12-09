Ellen Kathleen “Kathy” Burton, age 63, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James W. Parrish and Georgia Virginia Talley Parrish; and parents-in-law, Dude and Marie Burton.
She is survived by her husband, William "Tom" Burton; step-sons, Bob (Leslie), Mike, and Tommy Burton; sisters, Janice Davis (Larry), Patricia Ward (Cecil); brother, Darryl Parrish; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Cole and Betty Jo Leyda.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Burem Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor George “Fuzz” Bradley, Pastor Sonny Davis, and Pastor Rex Cole officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Dean Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.