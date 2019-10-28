ROGERSVILLE — Johnny David Davis, age 62, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
He was the pastor of Wallens Bend Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by Margrette Trent, Jessie Davis, Jackie Davis, Raymond Davis, and Terry Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Ladean Davis; daughters, Mary Haun (Paul), Bridgette Shanks (Drew), Tosha Thacker (Jamie); grandchildren, Caleb Haun, Alyssa Haun, Lexi Haun, Ethan Haun, Malakai Shanks, Baileigh Woods, Addi Woods, Raeliegh Thacker, Panga Thacker, and Jace Thacker; brothers, Randy Davis (Angel), and Lloyd Davis; sisters, Mary Helton (Luther), Jocye Carpenter (Darrell), and Judy Willis; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and friends that loved him.
The family received friends Friday, October 25, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service was held Saturday, October 26, at 1 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Short and Rev. Dewey Lawson officiating. The graveside service followed at Friendly View Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.
