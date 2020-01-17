Now that the condition of Rogersville’s historic Powel Law Office has been assessed and the State Historian has finished his report, the town is looking into a Tennessee Historical Commission Grant to begin phase one of the restoration project.
During the Jan. 14 Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Building Inspector Steve Nelson told the board that the restoration plan has been broken into three phases.
“Since we’ve taken the siding off, and it’s been looked at by the state historian, we’ve decided to look at the preservation in three different phases,” he said. “The first one being the foundation and the roof. Then, we’ll probably do a second phase later where we would restore the logs, windows and doors. The third and final one would be the interior.”
The board voted unanimously to apply for a state grant to cover at least a portion of the projected $50,000 phase one cost. Nelson explained that he is working with the First Tennessee Development District on the grant application process.
“It’s a 60-40 grant, so the city would have to come up with 40 percent of whatever the cost was,” Nelson told the board.
Though the grant application is due on Jan. 31, the money wouldn’t be awarded until July of this year, which would be the next fiscal year. Unfortunately, Nelson explained that there is a lot of competition for the grant, but towns are also able to apply for it each year.
He also explained that the state historian’s involvement in the project may give it an edge over the others in terms of the grant.
“It’s huge,” he said of the impact on the project. “The report is going with the grant application.”
Phase one will include foundation and roof restoration
Nelson told the Review that the goal is to bring the building back to how it would have originally looked.
“The foundation has been deteriorating for years,” he said. “It was originally all limestone, and we’re going to put it back with all limestone. The roof would have originally been a wood shake roof, so that’s what we’re going to put back on it. We’re trying to put it back to how it was when it was built circa 1790-1800.”
He went on to explain that restoring a 1790 building is an extremely detailed process.
“You’ve got to find somebody who can do the stonework, you’ve got to find somebody who can do shake roofs, somebody to restore logs and somebody to do windows that match a 1790 building,” he said. “It’s not like just calling up three contractors and getting prices.”
If the town does receive the grant, Nelson told the Review that phase one could be completed by the end of 2020.
State historian calls Powel Law Office history “fascinating”
The state historian, Dr. Carroll Van West, completed a detailed report on the building back in August. In an email sent to Nelson, West even explained that he found the building’s history “fascinating.”
Within the report, West explained that the building “is in remarkably good condition, considering its age and that it was left to the elements for several years in the 21st century before the owner sold it to the City of Rogersville in 2018.”
The building is, as West described, a “hall and parlor house, which was a popular urban house style found in abundance in Powel’s native state of Pennsylvania at the turn of the nineteenth century. This style consists of two rooms, one that serves as the entrance (the hall) and the second room serving as the primary living area (the parlor).”
“The Powel home indicates the owner’s prominence in that it is two stories in height and that the log notching exhibits a considerable degree of craftsmanship, suggesting that a nearby carpenter or cabinetmaker was involved in the construction of the dwelling,” the report reads.
He went on to explain that this is the only surviving building associated with the Powel family and “has many important stories to tell. As the building is restored to its c. 1806 appearance, and the clapboarding and interior is taken apart, further architectural evidence of its frontier era look will be uncovered, providing invaluable clues about the building’s construction and evolution over the decades.”
