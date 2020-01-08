KNOXVILLE — Registration is now open for Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians’ 2020 summer resident camp at Camp Tanasi in Andersonville, TN.
Camp Tanasi’s summer camp is focused on teaching girls independence, outdoor skills, and social skills in a safe, fun environment. Campers will try a variety of activities each day, giving them the chance to make friends and try new things.
With each summer camp season, we offer a variety of programming for rising 1st -12th graders. Girls can select themed weeks that align with their interests. Older girls who sign up for a Wilderness Week get to sleep in a hammock and learn how to cook over an open fire. Three-day long Camper Samplers offer girls the chance to try out summer camp without making a week-long commitment. Regular summer camp activities such as swimming, fishing, and crafts are offered to campers every week. Climbing tower, archery range, and boating are available every week to campers 4th grade and up. Girls earn badges no matter what program option they sign up for.
You can view all the summer camp programming options for 2020 and register today on the website. You don’t have to be a Girl Scout to attend our summer camp; it is open to non-members. However, members pay a lower fee for camp so join today.
Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians is also currently looking to hire staff for our 2020 summer camp. You can view the list of current openings and learn how to apply on our website.
The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has almost 14,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800-474-1912.
