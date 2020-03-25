ROGERSVILLE — A 911 call last week regarding an unwanted guest at a residence on Carters Valley Road resulted in the arrest of a Rogersville man on a trio of drug-related charges, plus trying to run from officers.
A report by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hutchens said that shortly after 11 a.m. on March 17, 2020, officers were dispatched to the address in the 400 block of Carters Valley Road regarding an unwanted guest.
There, the report stated, Deputy Billy Begley made contact with a woman at the front door.
“While I was standing at the back of the home, a male jumped out a window and started to run,” Hutchens said. “I identified myself and told the male to stop and put his hands up.”
The deputy detained the man, who identified himself as Justin Lyn Carpenter, 27, of Elkins Road, Rogersville.
“I asked Mr. Carpenter if he had anything illegal on his person,” Hutchins said in the report, to which Carpenter responded that he had “a little bit of meth and a suboxone in his pocket.”
Hutchens searched the man’s jacket where he found two lighters, a cut straw, one-half of a suboxone pill, and a container of meth.
Carpenter was placed under arrest and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was booked on the following charges:
• Possession / manufacture / delivery / sale of methamphetamine;
• Possession of Schedule III controlled substance;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia; and,
• Resisting stop / frisk / halt.
A court date for his arraignment had not been set at the time the report was filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.