SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock County High School varsity Indians will be extremely young this season, with no returning starters from last year’s 24-7 squad.
Fourth-year head coach Evan McCoy says that this year’s squad is “young and hard-working with a lot to prove.”
The team has only two seniors as well as two juniors. The coach also stated that senior Isaiah Maloney will start and the team will look to him for leadership and scoring.
Sophomore Hunter Hatfield returns after starting as a freshman. Tyler Harrison (junior), Joe Ferguson (sophomore) and senior Preston Hatfield are all experienced players who will play big minutes this season.
Coach McCoy says that this is the biggest team he has coached, and it starts with 6’6” Chandler Ferguson, a freshman who played some varsity ball last season as an eighth-grader. He will anchor the post in his size-16 shoes.
“The team is young, but we have some guys who can play,” Coach McCoy said. “They just don’t have experience at the varsity level.”
After the success the Indians have had in recent seasons, the expectations have been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.