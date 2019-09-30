ROGERSVILLE — Wayne Allen, age 85, of Rogersville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Wayne accepted the Lord as his Savior at a young age. He was a member of Rogersville First United Methodist Church, where he loved praising the Lord by playing his guitar with “The Circuit Riders”.
Also, Wayne was a 32nd degree Mason and past Master of Overton Lodge No. 5 in Rogersville.
Wayne’s lifelong passion for art began when he was old enough to hold a #2 pencil and a school tablet. His mother needed a way to keep him busy. After graduating from Harris School of Advertising Art, Wayne began a fulfilling career as a professional artist.
His love of music began in high school. Wayne taught himself to play any stringed instrument he could get his hands on. Gospel Music Ministry has been a large part of his life. He played and sang at many area churches and venues over the years.
Wayne was preceded in death by this parents, Herbert and Kathleen Harper Allen; sister, Helen (Phil) Benson; brothers, Herbert Jr. (Phyllis) Allen and Lowell (Ina) Allen; and grandson, Rhett Allen.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Peggy Allen; sons, Kent (Becky) Allen, Tim (Terry) Allen, John (Amy) Warner, Randy (Angie) Warner; daughters, Lori (Fuzz) Bradley, Whitney (Junior) Carr, Cheryl (Danny) Bennett, Lori (Mark) Morley; 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; and special friends, John and Shirley Warner.
Wayne’s art and music have been a part of Rogersville culture for many years. His talent, wit, puns, riddles, and warmth will be missed by his many family members and friends.
The family received friends from 4 until 7 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Services followed at 7 p.m., with Rev. Paul Humphrey officiating. A Masonic service was held prior to the funeral service. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Fuzz Bradley officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church ministry of your choice.
