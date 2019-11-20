SURGOINSVILLE — Larry Smith, Democratic House Candidate for the 1st Congressional District of Tennessee, is an educator and historian who has lived in Greeneville, with his wife and son for the past 12 years. Studying the modern world has given him valuable perspective on the historical political moment facing the United States today which he believes provides him with the informed judgement necessary to fight for the interests and defend the rights of working and marginalized Americans in Tennessee’s First District, he said. Smith said his agenda includes actively opposing the interventionist profiteering practices of the military-industrial complex, and eliminating corporate America’s stranglehold on the two-party system by getting big money out of politics. He also supports Medicare-For-All, and a Green New Deal. Smith spoke last week at a meeting of the Hawkins Co. Democratic Party in Surgoinsville.
