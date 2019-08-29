ROGERSVILLE — Susan Boehm Farrow, age 74, of Rogersville, TN, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Ballad Health's Holston Valley Medical Center.
She received a Bachelor’s Degree from Carson-Newman College.
Mrs. Farrow was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Earl Farrow; and her parents, Paul John William and Lena Maye Horton Boehm.
She is survived by her sons, Jeshua David Farrow and wife, Kendra Farrow, of Starkville, MS, and Jonathan Daniel Farrow, of Rogersville, TN.
Visitation hours will be from 1 until 3 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, at St. Andrews-on-the-Sound Episcopal Church Cemetery, in Wilmington, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Farrow family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.