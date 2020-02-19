SNEEDVILLE — Lady Indians Payton Neeley and Cassie Seal have been named to the 2019-2020 All-District 2A team.

Neeley is a senior and Seal is a junior.

Honorable mentions included Lady Indians Lanie Dalton and Lexi Linden.

District 2-A Girls

All-District Team Members

Leia Groat – Cosby

Gracie Meyers – Cosby

Kierra Bishop – Greenback

Anna Morris – Greenback

Payton Neely – Hancock County

Cassie Seal – Hancock County

Candace Brandenburg – Jellico

Martinna Holloway – TSD

Braelyn Coffey – Washburn

Tori Coffman – Washburn

Player of the Year: Bralyn McGaha – Cosby

Co – Coaches of the Year: Cody Lowe – Cosby / Daniel Bishop – Washburn

Honorable Mention Team Members

Gracie Johnson – Cosby

Lauren Ford – Cosby

Kinley Coggins – Cosby

Lily Morton – Greenback

Mikah Morris – Greenback

Lanie Dalton – Hancock

Lexi Linden - Hancock

Kaylee Hatfield – Jellico

Emery Coffey – Washburn

Haleigh Stalsworth – Washburn

