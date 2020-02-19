SNEEDVILLE — Lady Indians Payton Neeley and Cassie Seal have been named to the 2019-2020 All-District 2A team.
Neeley is a senior and Seal is a junior.
Honorable mentions included Lady Indians Lanie Dalton and Lexi Linden.
District 2-A Girls
All-District Team Members
Leia Groat – Cosby
Gracie Meyers – Cosby
Kierra Bishop – Greenback
Anna Morris – Greenback
Payton Neely – Hancock County
Cassie Seal – Hancock County
Candace Brandenburg – Jellico
Martinna Holloway – TSD
Braelyn Coffey – Washburn
Tori Coffman – Washburn
Player of the Year: Bralyn McGaha – Cosby
Co – Coaches of the Year: Cody Lowe – Cosby / Daniel Bishop – Washburn
Honorable Mention Team Members
Gracie Johnson – Cosby
Lauren Ford – Cosby
Kinley Coggins – Cosby
Lily Morton – Greenback
Mikah Morris – Greenback
Lanie Dalton – Hancock
Lexi Linden - Hancock
Kaylee Hatfield – Jellico
Emery Coffey – Washburn
Haleigh Stalsworth – Washburn
