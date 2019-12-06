The wind and rain didn’t stop Rogersville’s Cub Scout Pack 100, as they recently accompanied Local Heating and Cooling employees to donate several much-needed items to the Hawkins Co. Humane Society.
In early November, the Cub Scouts held a hand car wash in the parking lot of Rogersville’s Local Heating and Cooling and made $175 from their hard work. Local Heating and Cooling matched the scouts’ earnings, bringing the total to $350.
Braving the elements
On Nov. 23, the scouts again met up with Local Heating and Cooling employees for a trip to Tractor Supply to pick out pet food, cleaning supplies and other items that the shelter needed.
“I was amazed at just how much we were able to get with $350,” said Stan Bradley of Local Heating and Cooling.
The scouts then loaded the supplies into a trailer provided by Local Heating and Cooling and hand delivered them to the shelter.
“You could tell that it made them (the scouts) feel really good by doing something so beneficial,” Bradley added.
“They sure did a great job, as it was pouring down rain while the scouts unloaded their items,” added Hawkins Co. Humans Society manager Sandy Behnke. “They then spent time here at the shelter giving love to all our fur-babies. I want to thank all involved for their hard work and for thinking of our shelter pets.”
Each of the following Cub Scouts participated in the events: Mason Brewer, Haydn Dunn, Tyler Blackman, Austin Blackman, Jacob Alvis, David Carpenter, Logan Sheperd, Dillion Walls and Ayden Jackson. Greyson Southard and Jay Culvert helped out at the car wash but were unable to attend the delivery. Cub Scout Pack 100 is under the leadership Cub Master Daniel Jackson and Assistant Cub Master Daniel Jackson Jr.
“I am hoping that other people will see us doing things throughout the community, and maybe they’ll catch the bug and try to help out somewhere,” Bradley said. “There’s a lot going on that we could help with.”
Auction for the Animals
The Hawkins Co. Humane Society will also hold the first annual Auction for the Animals on Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at Occasions on the Square, which is located at 101 West Main Street in Rogersville.
The event will feature locally made arts and crafts as well as silent auction items. All proceeds will benefit the Hawkins Co. Humane Society.
Humane Society still at maximum capacity
Behnke also noted that, unfortunately, the shelter has been over capacity for several months now, and employees are desperately trying to find homes for each of the shelter pets.
If you or someone you know is looking for a pet, Behnke asks that you visit the Hawkins Co. Humane Society, which is located at 5180 US-11W in Rogersville to give a shelter pet a ‘fur-ever’ home.
