ROGERSVILLE — Jack Henderson Johnson, age 75, of Rogersville, passed away, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Ballad Health's Johnson City Medical Center.
Jack was retired from the Kingsport Press after 44 years of service. In addition to working at the press he was also a house painter. He was a member of Rogersville First Christian Church.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Jean Luster Johnson; infant son, Brian Henderson Johnson; parents, Bill and Mabel Dykes Johnson; infant grandson, Austin Cooper; brothers, Billy Johnson and Don Johnson.
He is survived by his daughters, Dana Hamilton and husband, Brad, Kristie Manis and husband, Robbie, and Kelly Cooper, all of Rogersville; grandchildren, Hunter Hamilton and wife, Alesha, Hanna Roth and husband, Shane, Huston Hamilton, Jackson and Gracie Manis, Jenah, Chloe, Cassie and Jaclyn Cooper; sisters, Joan Jaynes of Johnson City, Joy Byrd and Brenda Shanks; brother, Randall Johnson and wife, Linda, all of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Anne Piet, Virginia Cole, Wayne and Judy Highlander, Randy Linkous, Sammy and Vicky Keys.
Visitation hours will be from 5 - 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Minister Steve Newhouse officiating. The graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, at Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Johnson family.
