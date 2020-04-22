DAYTON — David (Dave) Truman Park, Jr., passed away on April 21, 2020, at the age of 66.
Dave was born in Bulls Gap, TN, on January 14, 1954. He lived there until moving to Dayton, TN in 1982. Dave worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority for 34 years. He also started Park's Isshinryu Karate in 1983 and was inducted into the IIKA Hall of Fame.
He attended church his whole life but was unable to attend regularly after his accident in 2008. Dave was of the Baptist faith and loved the good Lord.
He loved his family and friends greatly and would let everyone know it. He never met a stranger and could talk to anyone. He also loved the Big Orange.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Elsie Park (and stepfather, Ed Scruggs).
He is survived by his daughters, Nickie Tidwell and Heather (Kevin) Burnette; grandchildren, Brooke and Parker Tidwell, and Jacob and Charlee Burnette; sisters, Judy (Jimmy) Riley and Karen (Mike) Ladd; and many other relatives and friends.
A family graveside service will be held at Pilot Knob cemetery on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.