As I’m sitting here jotting down my thoughts for this week, I’m also listening to the latest news on the coronavirus. The U.S. has now surpassed one million cases. They also say that more people have died from the virus than what died during the Vietnam War. That was mind-boggling to me.
On the positive side of things, I saw on tonight’s news where the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds did a fly-over in New York as a tribute to the healthcare workers. So many workers were crowded together outside to see them. It was an awesome sight.
I’d like to offer my thanks to the healthcare workers, grocery store workers, pharmacy workers, farmers, truck drivers, and anyone who is working to keep our country up and going. I must also remember to thank my very kind neighbors, Josh and Brandy Henry. They’ve fed me for the last couple of days. I certainly appreciate them.
Yesterday was the first day that some restaurants in our area started opening their doors again. More openings of business will follow in days and weeks to come. I just hope and pray that we aren’t jumping in too quickly. I think the social distancing is what has brought us to where we are now. I just hope and pray that we keep progressing and don’t digress instead. While speaking of these local businesses, we need to support them even more than ever before. They are the backbone of our community, state, and country. They need our help more than they ever have!
We now have over 22 million people who have filed for unemployment. That’s an unbelievable number of people without work.
I’ve seen people who have lined up to get free food for over eighteen hours. In Texas, a parking lot was overflowing with thousands of people needing food. Most of these were people who had never asked for free food before. This goes to show you that you never know where life may take you.
I think folks from this area may be a little better equipped to handle times with less food. Most of us around here were raised on soup beans, fried potatoes, and cornbread. We expected less because we had less. Our meals quite often were meatless, and we thought nothing of it.
I heard that meat may become in shortage due to the closing of some of the meat processing plants. I thought a lot about what recipes I could give you that could be of help during this time. My first thought was for recipes using tuna.
Tuna is still (as of today) a readily available item. It’s very nutritious, and still one of the affordable meats. There are many great recipes using canned tuna. I loved tuna as a child, and still do. Sometimes I love just a plain tuna or tuna salad sandwich.
When I was growing up, my mother worked some for a local family who made this tuna casserole one day each week. They ate that casserole on the same day each week. My mother started making it for us (but not once a week.) I’m giving you that recipe today. It’s been a staple in our family for over 60 years.
Another recipe I’m giving you came from my Aunt Dot. I spent a lot of vacation time with her when I was growing up. I don’t know where she came across this recipe. She called them Tuna Burgers, but the recipe I found calls them Tuna Buns. This is another one I’ve always loved. It’s like tuna salad with cheese in it on a bun, and then heated until the cheese melts. I still love these.
I found one other recipe for Grown Up Tuna Melts which sounds awesome, although I haven’t tried it yet, but I am planning on it soon. Thought this might would be another one to put in the mix. I’m also giving you a simple tuna salad recipe.
Some tips that may be useful on using tuna. I always used the water packed. Either way, you need to rinse and drain your tuna. Also, I always use the white albacore tuna (just a personal preference.)
Hope these will help you out. Keep your heads up and think positive thoughts; this too shall pass! We will get through this together!
As always, enjoy!
Campbell’s® Tuna Crunch Casserole
Ingredients
1 can Campbell’s® Cream of Mushroom Soup
1/3 cup milk
5 ounces (1 can) tuna, drained and flaked
1 cup cooked peas
1/2 cup potato chips, slightly crumbled
Instructions
In a 1-quart casserole, blend soup and milk; stir in tuna, eggs, and peas.
Bake at 350 F for 25 minutes.
Top with potato chips or desired topping. Bake 5 minutes longer.
Notes
Instead of potato chips, you can use one of the following: “Goldfish” crackers, chow-mein noodles, canned French-fried onions. Ours was always made with plain potato chips.
Tuna Buns
Ingredients
2 eggs
1/4 pound processed cheese food, diced
2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
1 (5 ounce) can tuna, drained
2 tablespoons minced onion
1/2 cup creamy salad dressing
3 tablespoons chopped stuffed green olives
4 hamburger buns
Directions
Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop. Preheat oven to 400F.
In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, processed cheese food, sweet pickle relish and tuna. Stir in the onion, creamy salad dressing and green olives. Mix thoroughly.
Spoon the mixture onto the hamburger buns, then wrap in aluminum foil.
Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. or until cheese is thoroughly melted.
This is very similar to what my Aunt Dot made when I was a child. I always loved them! The cheese called for is like Velveeta®, but any cheese will work. I don’t think she used the olives, and neither have I.
Grown Up Tuna Melts
Ingredients
12 ounces solid white albacore tuna (packed in water and drained)
1/3 cup mayonnaise (may wish to use more or less)
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
1/4 cup finely chopped celery
1/4 cup finely chopped banana pepper rings
2 teaspoons lemon juice
Salt & pepper (to taste)
4 slices sourdough bread
8 slices tomato
8 slices provolone cheese
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425F. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, combine tuna, mayonnaise, onion, celery, banana peppers and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Lay bread on baking sheet. Spoon and divide tuna mixture on the bread slices. Top each tuna melt with two slices of tomatoes and then 2 slices of provolone cheese.
Bake in oven for 15-20 minutes, or until cheese is hot, bubbly, and starting to brown. Serve immediately.
You may wish to use more, or less, mayonnaise.
Tuna Salad with Boiled Eggs
Ingredients
1 5 oz. can chunk light tuna packed in water, drained
1 tbsp sweet pickle relish
1 tbsp finely diced onions
1 tbsp finely diced celery
2 tbsp mayonnaise
2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
Instructions
Mix all ingredients together with a fork and enjoy!
(PUB. NOTE: Elizabeth loves to hear from readers who have recipes or food-related stories to share. Email her at mammawcas@gmail.com.)
