ROGERSVILLE — An vehicle that was abandoned in a yard on Hwy. 113 near Rogersville on Jan. 2, 2020, turned out to be stolen out of Campbell County, Virginia.
A report by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Sgt. Sam Wilhoit said that a complainant at the address told him that a white female had pulled the 2012 Honda Civic into her yard and left on foot.
After running the VIN, Wilhoit found that the car was reported stolen.
A search of the area revealed the woman, identified as Brittney Nicole Williams, 28, of Roanoke, Virginia, to be hiding in a vehicle in a neighboring yard in possession of the keys to the stolen vehicle.
There was no mention in the report of why Williams was in the area, how she came to be in possession of the vehicle, or why she abandoned it.
Williams was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle (over $10,000), and criminal trespassing. She was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where an initial appearance for her was set in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court on Jan. 6.
