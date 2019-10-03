ROGERSVILLE – Live music will again fill the air in downtown Rogersville for the 40th annual Heritage Days, Oct. 11-13, beginning with the Ivy Rose band at Friday night’s Cruise In.
Saturday will include:
11 a.m. — Carson Peters
Noon — Newcut Bluegrass Band
1 p.m. — Flying J’s
2 p.m. — Love Like This
3 p.m. — Andrea Davidson
4 p.m. — 2 Crow Moon
5 p.m. — Night Moves
Sunday will include:
Noon — Terry Collins
1 p.m. — The Gibsons
2 p.m. — The English Family
3 p.m. — Devoted
4 p.m. — Christian Church Praise Team
5 p.m. — Hope Church Worship Team
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.