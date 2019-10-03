ROGERSVILLE – Live music will again fill the air in downtown Rogersville for the 40th annual Heritage Days, Oct. 11-13, beginning with the Ivy Rose band at Friday night’s Cruise In.

Saturday will include:

11 a.m. — Carson Peters

Noon — Newcut Bluegrass Band

1 p.m. — Flying J’s

2 p.m. — Love Like This

3 p.m. — Andrea Davidson

4 p.m. — 2 Crow Moon

5 p.m. — Night Moves

Sunday will include:

Noon — Terry Collins

1 p.m. — The Gibsons

2 p.m. — The English Family

3 p.m. — Devoted

4 p.m. — Christian Church Praise Team

5 p.m. — Hope Church Worship Team

