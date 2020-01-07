ROGERSVILLE — Billy Joe “B.J.” Muse, age 72, went to be with our Savior on Sunday, January 5, 2020, after a lengthy illness with his family at his side.
Billy was born in Florence, in Lauderdale County, Alabama, and moved to Tennessee with family, making his home in Rogersville.
Billy served in the US Coast Guard. He retired from South Central Bell after many years.
He was an animal lover and devoted lots of his time into caring for domestic animals and different wildlife. Billy was one of a kind and lived his life on his own terms. As a young man he attended the Christian Church in Rogersville, and later in life attended church near his home in Antioch, TN. He was both a faithful friend and a formidable foe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Dorothy Muse; sister, Carrie Mae Sims; and an infant brother.
Billy is survived by sister, Drucilla Brooks of Indianapolis; brother, Charles Muse (Mary Douglas) of Jonesborough; nephews, Richard Brooks (Katie), Eddie Sims (Stephanie), Chris Muse, Mark Brooks (Jill), and Edward Brooks; and nieces, Teresa Sims and Pamela Muse.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Billy Ray Courtney officiating. The graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m., at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.