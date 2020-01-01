It’s time to chuckle, snicker, giggle, or laugh as we end this decade and start the new year. Besides David revealing that the Lord laughs at the wicked because He knows their day is coming (Psalm 37:13, 2:4), I can’t recall any Bible passage that recorded Jesus laughing, but I’m sure He did — it’s human nature. Life can be so frustrating and difficult; thank God that He created us with the ability to laugh.
Humor is an effective tool to lift one’s spirit and to combat depression and sadness. Solomon wrote, “There is a time for everything…a time to weep and a time to laugh” (Ecclesiastes 3:1,4). Who doesn’t like to laugh? The Bible says, “A cheerful heart is good medicine” (Proverbs 17:22).
Doctors claim that laughter is a healing agent and wholesome medicine for the body. According to numerous articles about the emotional, mental, social, and physical benefits of laughing, laughter calms fear, consoles heartaches, relaxes the body, and reduces stress. It triggers the release of endorphins and boosts the immune system. It also aids communication when truths are hard to express. Laughter is contagious — especially a baby’s belly laugh. When was the last time you had a good long laugh?
Hopefully, these clever church sign messages, bulletin announcement typos, and one-liners will lighten your mood and at least make you smile.
Favorite sign messages:
Don’t give up; Moses was once a basket case.
In the dark? Follow the Son.
Try our Sundays; they are better than Dairy Queen.
Sign broken — message inside this Sunday.
Fight truth decay — brush up on the Bible daily.
The wages of sin is death; repent before payday!
Don’t wait for the hearse to take you to church.
Seven days without prayer makes one weak.
If you don’t like the way you were born, try being born again.
The death benefits of a Christian are out of this world!
Church bulletin bloopers:
Friday night is the potluck supper. Prayer and medication to follow.
Ladies’ Bible Study meets Thursday at 10. All ladies are invited to lunch in the Fellowship Hall after the BS is done.
The pastor would appreciate the ladies of the congregation to lend him their girdles for the pancake breakfast.
Today’s flowers were given to celebrate the birth of David Jackson, the sin of Don and Sue.
The pastor will preach his farewell message after which the choir will sing, “Break Forth Into Joy.”
Weight Watchers will meet at 7 pm. Please use the double doors at the side entrance.
Tuesday’s supper starts at 6 pm. Bean soup will be served and music will follow.
The church invites any member who enjoys sinning to join the choir.
Favorite one-liners:
I figured out what Delta means: don’t expect leaving the airport.
I’ve reached the age where my train of thought often leaves the station without me.
I finally figured out what I want to be when I get older: younger!
Facebook is like a refrigerator ... you open it all day just to see if there’s anything good in there.
A clean house is the sign of a broken computer.
My mind is like lightning ... one brilliant flash and then it’s gone.
I’m reconsidering eating only healthy food because I’m at the age where I need all the preservatives I can get!
David wrote about joy in his psalms, and the apostle Paul encouraged his readers to be joyful. There is no greater joy than from the Lord, but sometimes just a chuckle can change one’s disposition and lift his/her spirit. So smile, and intentionally cause someone to grin or laugh today. “A cheerful look brings joy to the heart” (Proverbs 15:30).
