CHURCH HILL — Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, Jr.” will be presented Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m., at Volunteer High School in Church Hill. Advance reserved seat tickets can be purchased through Friday, March 13, during the school day in Mrs. Fritts’ room. Tickets are $5 per person. Here are some snapshots from “dress rehearsals”.
