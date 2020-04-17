Police raid on Mountain Star Mall leads to five arrests on drug-related charges

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, police executed a search warrant at Rogersville’s Mountain Star Mall, resulting in five arrests—one of these being the business owners’ son, who was charged with meth trafficking.
According to the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office press release, Deputies and Agents located approximately 42.2 grams of Methamphetamine along with items of Drug Paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana on one of the subjects, and an amount of suboxone during the execution of the search.
At around 4:20 a.m., deputies of the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Tactical Units along with Agents of the Third Judicial Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and Officers with the Rogersville Police Department, executed a search warrant at the Mountain Star Mall and its upstairs apartments in connection with an ongoing Narcotics Distribution investigation between these agencies.
Agents had been investigating the location and numerous subjects known to live and frequent the location, since the summer of 2019. Hawkins County Narcotics Detectives as well as DTF Agents had made multiple drug purchases from several subjects at the apartments above the business known as Mountain Star Mall. It was learned during the investigation, that the business is owned by the family of one of the targets, Robert Benjamin Hobbs, 42, and that he had access to the store as well as all the top floor apartments.
There were six individuals in the upstairs portion of the building, as officers executed the warrant. Two of the suspects fought and assaulted officers causing injury to three of the officer’s; one of whom was treated for injuries at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and later released.
Hobbs was charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale; possession of schedule III controlled substance (Suboxone), and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are housed, manufactured, or sold.
The following others were charged and arrested:
Steven Alex Hardesty, 46, possession of methamphetamine for resale and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are housed, manufactured, or sold.
Adam Cole Tunnell, 40, resisting stop frisk halt and arrest, aggravated assault on an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Scott Barker, 28, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule VI marijuana.
Gregory Brian Richards, 48, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are housed, manufactured, or sold, resisting stop frisk halt & arrest and assault on an officer.
This is an ongoing investigation, and all of the above subjects are currently being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond.
