Joy E. Newby Hickman, 71, passed away on Sept. 1, 2019, at her home only after all of her family had come to wish her easy travels from this life.
Born and raised in Spring City, TN, she was the only child of Earl and Viola Newby. She was a "joy" to those who knew her and had an indomitable inner strength that was evident even in her final hours.
She enjoyed working with and meeting people, especially in her time as a phlebotomist at the hospital in Rogersville, TN, and also during her multiple years of work with the Census Bureau in East and West Tennessee.
An avid golfer until recent years, she also loved listening to music, tending her flowers and playing her favorite songs on the piano.
Above all accomplishments and interests, the greatest to her was her marriage of 52 years, two loving children and three beloved grandchildren. She was most content when she had everyone gathered at her table.
Preceded in death by her father, Earl "Liner" Newby, and mother-in-law, Lora Faye Hickman.
Survived by husband, Tim Hickman of Crossville; children, Bo (Blair) Hickman of Jonesborough, and Jennifer (Michael) McDaniel of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Zach Hancock of Greenville, SC, Katelyn McDaniel and Matthew McDaniel of Murfreesboro. She is also survived by her mother, Viola T. Newby, of Spring City, and sister-in-law Debbie (Barry) Calhoun, of Rockwood, MI, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will host a casual gathering to celebrate her life on Sept. 21, 2019 at 274 Lakeview Drive, Spring City, TN, from 1 until 4 p.m.
