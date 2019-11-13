ROGERSVILLE — For the last 20 years, Of One Accord Ministry has sponsored the Earn Your Turkey 5K Run on Thanksgiving morning.
Rain or shine at 8 a.m., the gun will fire and area residents can have fun and help the local food pantry keep food on the shelves through the holidays.
The race begins at the Shepherd’s Center on Main Street in Rogersville. According to Sheldon Livesay, residents can sign up by stopping by the ministry center or getting an application on the State of Franklin Race website called TriCities.com and look at the events page under races for Nov 28. Both an application and race map can be printed off.
The Shepherd’s Center will be open at 7 a.m. on race day for people who haven’t signed up yet. However by signing up early, a T-shirt will be provided for runners.
The race will begin at 8 a.m. and people can take strollers or even run with their pets.
When asked if events like this really help those in need during the holidays, Livesay replied that this race and holiday food drives for Of One Accord are critical to keep food on the shelves for a bigger than usual time of need during November and December.
