KINGSPORT — “This is definitely one of my favorite field trips I’ve ever been on,” said CVES fourth grader, Brayden Shepherd as he walked from booth to booth.
Brayden, along with the entire CVES fourth-grade class of 50 students, celebrated National Chemistry Week by attending Eastman Chemical Company’s Celebration of Chemistry for Fourth Graders on the morning of Oct. 23.
“Students gained a plethora of knowledge and saw how science in the classroom relates to our local professionals,” CVES Fourth Grade Teacher Jason Dobbs told the Review. “In years past, the field trip has always been highly engaging. The professionals at Eastman do a superb job.”
Each year at the Celebration of Chemistry, several different booths are set up around the Eastman Employee Center. Each booth has a different theme and is staffed with several professionals to provide a short lesson to the rotating students. 27 area schools participated this year.
The theme for this year’s event was “Marvelous Metals,” so many of the booths provided lessons relating this topic.
Some of the booths provided by Eastman employees included a lesson about static electricity, a lesson on polymers and how they are used, a lesson on the pH scale where students tested the pH of numerous household items, and a lesson on oscillating reactions, which are reactions that are constantly going back and forth.
Several local high school and college students from schools such as Sullivan Central, Sullivan South, ETSU and Emory and Henry College volunteered and “shared their love of science with the younger generation,” as the event press release read. Additionally, many other local companies provided booths at the event.
Gray Tennessee’s Hands on Museum provided a booth where students learned about the magnetic properties of various metals as well as the metals that are found within household items such as breakfast cereal and money.
The Grey Fossil Site also provided a demonstration that, according to Eastman Senior Lab Technician Stephanie Testerman, “discussed skulls and their usefulness in teaching us about an animal and how to recognize features that can tell you about the animal, such as using the teeth to tell about their diets.
Bays Mountain Park also provided a lesson on mines in the region as well as the metals found within human blood.
“Students learned that humans have iron within their blood,” Testerman said. “They compared this to the blood of an octopus, which has copper-based blood, giving it a blue color.”
“Our students saw many different experiments and learned how chemicals work in our lives,” CVES fourth grade math teacher Cyndi Snapp told the Review. “Hopefully, this kind of information will help them when they choose a career path.”
“It’s been amazing to learn about how much we use magnets,” Braydon added when asked what he had learned on the field trip. “We even learned that some light bulbs take less energy than others. Some older ones usually take more power than newer ones. It’s just been amazing so far.”
This year marks the 32nd year that the American Chemical Society has sponsored National Chemistry Week and the 29th year that Eastman Chemical Company has hosted the Celebration of Chemistry. Around 1,300 students participated this year, and over 37,000 students have participated since the beginning of the program.
Check out the Rogersville Review’s website at http://www.therogersvillereview.com/ as well as the Rogersville Review Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheRogersvilleReview/ for more photos and video content.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.