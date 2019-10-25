ROGERSVILLE — Next year is looking like a busy year already, as several municipal, state and federal positions will be up for election. Here’s what Hawkins Co. residents need to know in order to exercise their right to vote.
Elections will be held on March 3, Aug. 6 and Nov. 3 of 2020. The March date will feature the Presidential Preference Primary and the Hawkins County Primary elections, the August date will feature the Hawkins County General and the State Primary elections, and the November date will feature the Presidential, State General and Municipal elections.
If you are voting in person on Election Day or during the early voting period, a federal or state of Tennessee government-issued photo ID is required, unless an exception applies. To learn more about this law and its exceptions, please call the Hawkins County Election Commission at (423) 272-8061 or visit GoVoteTN.com.
If you are not yet registered to vote, you can easily do so by visiting https://ovr.govote.tn.gov/.
You can register by mail by picking up a voter registration form at the Hawkins Co. Election Commission Office, which is located in the Hawkins Co. Courthouse on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex and following its instructions.
You can also visit the following link to print out your mail-in voter application: https://www.hawkinscountytn.gov/pdfs/elections/mail_in_voter_reg.pdf.
March 3 PrimaryOn the ballot for local and federal offices during the March 3 elections will be the President, Delegates-at-Large and Delegates (to various political party conventions), Hawkins Co. Assessor of Property, who will serve a four-year term, and Hawkins Co. Constable for District One, which will be for a person to fill a vacancy for a two-year term.
The early voting period for this election begins on Feb. 12 and ends Feb. 25. You can early vote at the following locations:
• Church Hill Rescue Squad Building, which is located at 351 W Main Blvd in Church Hill on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and,
• Hawkins County Courthouse, which is located at 100 East Main St. in Rogersville on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To participate in this election, voters must be registered by Feb. 3. According to Hawkins Co. Administrator of Elections, Crystal Rogers, your registration must be postmarked by this date if you are registering to vote by mail.
You can also vote in this election via absentee ballot beginning December 4, 2019.
To do this, you can call the Election Office to request an application. You can also request a ballot in writing, but you must include the voter’s name as registered, social security number, date of birth, address, mailing address if it is different from your residential address, the election(s) in which the voter wishes to vote, the reason for requesting to vote an absentee ballot, and the voter’s signature. E-mailed requests must contain the voter’s scanned signature. Written requests must be mailed to the following address:
Hawkins County Election Office
Courthouse Annex, 2nd floor
110 East Main Street, Room 301
Rogersville, TN 37857
Aug. 6 Hawkins Co. General and State PrimaryOn the ballot for state offices during the Aug. 6 election will be the Tennessee Eighth Senate District seat as well as the Tennessee Ninth Legislative District seat. The ballot for Federal offices will feature the U.S. House of Representatives seat for the First Congressional District as well as a U.S. Senate seat.
On the ballot for local elected offices will be all offices for which local Primaries were held in March (Assessor of Property and Constable) as well as Hawkins Co. School Board seats from districts one, two, five and seven.
The early voting period for these elections will take place at the aforementioned two locations; however, both locations will offer Saturday hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 18 and 25 as well as Aug. 1. On July 31, both locations will be open until 8 p.m.
To participate in this election, voters must be registered by July 7.
Nov. 3 Presidential, State General and MunicipalOn the ballot for state offices during the Nov. 3 election will again be the Tennessee Eighth Senate District seat as well as the Tennessee Ninth Legislative District seat. The ballot for Federal offices will feature the Presidential and Vice-Presidential offices, the U.S. House of Representatives seat from the First Congressional District as well as a U.S. Senate seat.
On the ballot for municipal elections are two Bulls Gap Alderman positions, three Mount Carmel Alderman positions, three Church Hill Alderman positions, three Surgoinsville Alderman positions, and two Bean Station Alderman positions. Both the Mount Carmel and Church Hill Mayor positions will be on the ballot as well as Rogersville City School Board seats three and four. Each of these positions will serve a four-year term.
The early voting period for these elections will take place from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29 at the aforementioned two locations. Both locations will also offer Saturday house of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Saturdays of Oct. 17 and 24. Both locations will also be open until 8 p.m. on Oct. 29.
To participate in this election, voters must be registered by Oct. 5
For more information, contact the Hawkins Co. Election Commission at the aforementioned address, call (423) 272- 8061 or email vote@hawkinstnelections.com.
As election time approaches, watch the Rogersville Review for more information on candidate and voter information.
(PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Candidates are welcome to submit personal information and brief statements regarding your candidacy for a FREE news article. Information MUST, however, be received no later than 45 days BEFORE the date of any primary. Information received after those dates will be published as paid political advertising only. A good-quality photo — jpg or tiff format only, if submitted electronically, please — may also be submitted. Send information to: tommy.campbell@therogersvillereview.com.)
