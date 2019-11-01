SNEEDVILLE – Jadon Royston is the Hancock Co. High School Indians’ “Player of the Week” for his performance against West Greene. Royston, a senior running back, had several long runs, ran hard all game and scored two touchdowns. The Player of the Week is named by the Indian coaching staff.
