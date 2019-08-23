Goshen Valley VFD Country Breakfast

 Photo by Carolyn Crabtree

GOSHEN VALLEY — Noah Ferguson is sho’ nuff enjoying some of Miss Helen Skelton’s biscuits and gravy at a recent Country Breakfast at Goshen Valley Vol. Fire Department! Readers are reminded that the next Breakfast will be held on Sat., Sept. 14, from 7 until 10 a.m. No matter if you just want to enjoy a hot cup of coffee with your friends and neighbors, a sausage biscuit, or a full-course breakfast, the folks at GVVFD are sure to have something for all tastes! All funds from the breakfasts go toward helping the department continue to serve the Goshen Valley community and the public is cordially invited to come on by and join them on Sept. 14.

