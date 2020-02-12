SNEEDVILLE — An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Hancock County deputy on theft charges.
In October 2019, at the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of theft involving Dusty Douglas Lamb, 36. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Lamb, who is employed as a deputy with the Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office, stole several appliances along with other items from the Cumberland View Apartment Complex in Sneedville.
On Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, a Hancock Co. Grand Jury returned indictments charging Lamb with one count of Theft over $1,000, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft over $1,000, and one count of Theft under $1,000.
He turned himself in that afternoon and was booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
