Doyle Lawson
Photo courtesy Doyle Lawson

ROGERSVILLE — International Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver will be among the featured entertainers at the 2020 Fourth of July Festival at Rogersville’s City Park. Lawson, who grew up in Sneedville, has family in both Hancock, Hawkins and Sullivan counties. His 8 p.m. appearance on Sat., July 4, is listed on his tour date schedule at www.doylelawson.com. Watch The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle for more information as additional details are released. Also, see feature stories with lots of photos about Lawson’s amazing career in the 2020 editions of Discover Hancock County magazine (available next week), and Discover Hawkins County (available at the end of March).

