ROGERSVILLE — International Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver will be among the featured entertainers at the 2020 Fourth of July Festival at Rogersville’s City Park. Lawson, who grew up in Sneedville, has family in both Hancock, Hawkins and Sullivan counties. His 8 p.m. appearance on Sat., July 4, is listed on his tour date schedule at www.doylelawson.com. Watch The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle for more information as additional details are released. Also, see feature stories with lots of photos about Lawson’s amazing career in the 2020 editions of Discover Hancock County magazine (available next week), and Discover Hawkins County (available at the end of March).
Blugrass legend Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver in Rogersville for July 4
Latest News
- Kevin Hart cast in new comedy for Universal Pictures
- Pamela Anderson: Humans are cruel
- Jojo: I was restricted to a 500-calorie diet
- Kourtney Kardashian returns to filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- Jussie Smollett vows to 'fight or die' as he faces news charges
- Democratic presidential candidates go after each other in SC debate
- Bill allowing college athletes to make money off names advances
- Alabama basketball: Tide goes cold from deep in loss to Mississippi State
Most Popular
Articles
- Surgoinsville’s new Farmacy Grill is open and flourishing
- Hancock BOE vice-chair says he did nothing wrong by applying for DOS job
- AWAKEN, TENNESSEE: "A move of God" is happining in Rogersville
- What’s it like to be a leapling: Kelley Jackson
- Woman who was driving "all over roadway" faces multiple charges
- The Factory Dance and Fitness Studio joins Chamber
- Raenah Barton signs with Walters State
- TBI investigating fatal shooting in Church Hill
- EVELYN STILL MISSING
- Passed-out driver facing DUI, drug-related offenses
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.