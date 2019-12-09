SNEEDVILLE — Bobbie Helmick, age 81, of Sneedville, born March 2, 1938, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 7, 2019, at her home.
She was a member of Duck Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Eliza Collins; two brothers; three sisters; her husband, (Ed) Edgar Helmick; sons, Robert and Ricky Helmick; daughters, Janice Mathis and Linda Wright; grandchildren, Travis and Joey Helmick; great-grandchild, Brandy Copeland; and many other loved ones.
Survivors include son, Nelson (Mary) Helmick, of Sneedville; daughters, Becky Graham, of Bean Station, and Margaret (Junior) Johnson, of Sneedville;
grandchildren, Rick Jr., Amy (Billy), Jacob, Alex, Sheri, June (John), Kevin, Johnny (Annie), Jerry (Angie), and Jackie (Carrie); great-grandchildren, Whitney, Broyce, Malaky, Braydon, Alexis, Hayley, Corey, Eric, Jonathan, Connor, Jack, Sydney, Leigha, Lillian, Hayden, Taylor, Madison and Tyler; great-great grandchildren, Katelynn, Cameron and Skylar; brothers; Floyd and Reuben Collins, Jr.; sisters, Sarah Manis, Joyce (Terry) Smith and Evelina Goins; and
a host of family members and friends that loved her and will miss her dearly.
The family would like to say Thank You to all the loving and caring staff of Amedysis Home Health and Hospice. A special thanks to Dr. John Short, Misty Nunn and Aaron.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Duck Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Kester Bunch officiating. Special music will be provided by Barbara Gibson. Internment will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Johnson Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher, Morgan, Jack, Tyler, Jerry and Hayden.
The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at McNeil Funeral Home and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 9, at Duck Creek Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.