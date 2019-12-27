Two years ago this week was a special time and a new beginning for me. It was the week I began writing this column.
I had missed seeing Jan Lee’s column in the paper and found out she had passed away. I was saddened at this news and knew that I was really going to miss her column. That’s when I got the crazy idea of volunteering to continue the column.
After discussing this over with my family and getting their encouragement, I came and spoke to Tommy Campbell, and the rest is history as they say.
I had given thought to doing this before because of my love of food. I love to make food, read about food, see it on TV and talk about it. So I guess this was a perfect fit for me.
I hope I have made Jan proud. I also hope I have made this newspaper and you readers proud. often think of Jan and I almost know she’s up there leading a heavenly choir!
I hope I can continue doing this for as long as I’m physically able, and the Good Lord allows me. I’m praying for better health so I don’t have to miss so many columns. My week just doesn’t seem complete if I haven’t written the column.
This week I’ve been thinking about a dinner I was once invited to attend back in the 1980s. It was a ladies group from East Rogersville Baptist Church. I was invited by Carol Carpenter Gibson. It was a progressive dinner.
I had heard of progressive dinners, but never attended one. What is a progressive dinner? It’s a dinner that’s held in courses at different homes. Each home hosts a different part of the meal.
This would be a wonderful event for a Sunday School class, a ladies circle, or neighborhood friends.
This could be as simple as having drinks (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and appetizers at each location. Or it could be a complete meal including appetizer, soup or salad, entree and dessert.
The one I attended included salad, entree and dessert. We went to three homes finishing up with dessert at Kathie Parrott’s home. It was a wonderful and memorable experience.
Get together with some of your friends or neighbors and plan your own progressive dinner. The great part of this dinner is that one person doesn’t have to do all the cooking. All the planning and cooking can be divided up.
I’m giving you some appetizer ideas as a beginning. I can highly recommend the bacon-wrapped water chestnuts. They’re one of my favorites!
Happy New Year to you and your family.
As always, enjoy!
Spicy Ketchup Glazed Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts
Ingredients
½ lb. bacon strips, sliced into thirds
1 (8 ounce) can whole water chestnuts
3/4 cup spicy ketchup (if you can’t find this product, use regular ketchup with some added hot sauce)
½ cup packed brown sugar
long toothpicks
Directions
Set oven to 350 degrees F.
Grease a 13 x 9 inch baking dish.
In a small saucepan over low heat; cook the spicy ketchup with the brown sugar, stirring until no sugar granules remain; set aside (this can be done up to a day in advance).
Dry each water chestnut using a paper towel.
Wrap one small slice of bacon tightly around each water chestnut, then secure with a toothpick.
Place into baking dish.
Lightly cover the dish with foil.
Bake for about 35-40 minutes or just until the bacon is crispy.
If desired you may bake uncovered for a couple of minutes just to crisp up the bacon more.
Remove from oven and drain the fat/grease.
Drizzle the prepared sauce over each chestnut, return to oven and bake uncovered for about 8-10 minutes more.
Bacon Cheddar Cheese Ball
Ingredients
8 ounces full-fat cream cheese, softened (do not use fat free)
1 ½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
½ cup crumbled bacon (fresh, not bacon bits)
Instructions
In a large mixing bowl, beat together the cream cheese, cheddar cheese, onion powder, garlic powder, and salt.
Form the mixture into a ball and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
In a small shallow bowl, add the bacon. Unwrap the cheese ball and roll into the bacon until completely covered. Refrigerate until ready to serve. For easier spreading, let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.
Notes: Without the bacon, this cheese ball can be made up to a week ahead of time. Once you roll it in bacon, it’ll last about 24-48 hours, depending on how soggy the bacon gets.
Cheese Straws
Ingredients
1 sheet frozen puff pastry (from a 17.3 ounce package, such as Pepperidge Farm®) thawed
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 large egg
Directions
Line a baking sheet with parchment.
Lightly roll out the sheet of pastry into a 10 x 12 inch rectangle, then brush with the melted butter. Sprinkle over the cheddar cheese, cayenne and ½ cup of the Parmesan. Using the rolling pin, press the cheese into the pastry. Cut the pastry unto 12 strips. Twist each strip about 5 times and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Place in the freezer for 20 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
Mix together the egg and 1 teaspoon water in a small bowl, brush the strips with the mixture and sprinkle over the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Bake until golden brown and puffed, 10 to 12 minutes.
Hawaiian Ham and Cheese Sliders
Ingredients
Cooking spray
½ cup butter
1 onion, minced
3 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, or more to taste
1 (12 count) package Hawaiian sweet rolls, split, or more as needed
1 pound sliced deli ham, or more as needed
8 slices Swiss cheese, or more as needed
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9 x 13 inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat; cook and stir onion until softened, 5 to 10 minutes. Add mustard, poppy seeds, and Worcestershire sauce; cook and stir for 5 minutes.
Arrange the bottoms from each roll in the prepared baking dish. Spoon 2/3 of the onion mixture over the roll bottoms. Add ham and Swiss cheese to each roll. Put tops of rolls over the Swiss cheese layer. Brush the remaining 1/3 onion mixture over tops of rolls. Cover dish with aluminum foil.
Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Remove aluminum foil and bake until tops of rolls are lightly browned, 5 to 10 minutes.
