HAWKINS COUNTY — Although it had not been determined at presstime if the incidents were related, Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating thefts of more than $23,000 worth of tools from two locations.
The first incident was reported on April 21, 2020, by a complainant who lives on Richards Road, in Rogersville, who told Deputy Jamie Smith that between April 18 and that date, someone had smashed a window in his outbuilding and stolen tools worth more than $5,000.
Among the tools taken were an angle grinder, air wrench, impact wrenches, air hammer chisel, and multiple sets of other hand tools.
The complainant named a possible suspect to Smith but as of the Review’s presstime, the incident was still under investigation.
A second burglary, reported the same day, was also investigated by Deputy Smith, this one at an address on Mt. Zion Road, Church Hill.
The complainant in that case, who lives in another county, told authorities that sometime between March 1 and April 21, 2020, someone had broken into two outbuildings and stolen more than $17,000 worth of tools, including a drum sander valued at $1,000, a Troy Built® log splitter worth $1,400, a leaf vacuum valued at $2,000, a generator, planer, chop saw, drill press, and multiple other tools.
In that case as well, no arrests had been made as of the Review’s presstime.
Persons who may have information on either of the tool thefts are asked to contact the HCSO or the nearest law enforcement agency.
