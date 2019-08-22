ROGERSVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will be the keynote speaker for the Hawkins Co. Republican Party’s 2019 Lincoln Day Dinner.
Hawkins GOP Chairman Billy Reeves told the Review that the event will be held Thursday, Sept. 19 at the American Legion Post on East Main Street in Rogersville.
A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with the dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $40 per person and, since seating is limited, must be purchased in advance, Reeves said.
Tickets are available from Nancy Barker at the Rogersville/Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce and from members of the GOP committee.
About Gov. Lee
Lee, a seventh-generation Tennessean and the 50th governor of the state, grew up in Franklin where he still resides today with his wife, Maria, on his family’s farm.
He is the father of four adult children (Jessica, twin sons Jacob and Caleb, and Sarah Kate) and five grandchildren.
After attending Williamson County Schools, Lee attended Auburn University, where he studied Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, he returned home to join the family business his grandfather started in 1944 ... a comprehensive mechanical construction service company.
He became president of Lee Company in 1992.
Lee’s priorities as governor include, “good jobs, great schools, and safe neighborhoods so we can keep Tennessee moving in the right direction”.
In this year’s legislative session, several of Lee’s initiatives to strengthen career and technical training, expand school choice, pursue criminal justice reform, improve public safety and sharpen the effectiveness of government were passed. His administration is also focused on the accelerated transformation of rural Tennessee.
The governor and first lady are active in Grace Chapel Church and in numerous faith-based ministries, which have taken them all over the world to serve people in need, including to Africa, Haiti, Central America, and the Middle East.
Lee made several campaign stops in Hawkins County while running for governor.
