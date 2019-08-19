DUNCAN, South Carolina — Ralph Harlan Shanks passed peacefully at his daughter’s home in Duncan, SC, at the age of 92 on August 16, 2019.
He was born on July 29, 1927, in Rogersville, TN.
Mr. Shanks was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Etta Mae Snyder Shanks; son, Michael who passed at age 18; and brother, Edward.
He is survived by daughter, Janet Shanks Sulek and husband Gene; grandson, Howard L. Rogers, III; and nieces-in-law, Carolyn Tarter and Lora Walker.
Mr. Shanks was a lifelong member of Choptack Baptist Church in Rogersville and a member of Overton Masonic Lodge #5. He farmed in the Choptack community for most of his life. He was employed by Daniel Construction and was a member of the local Carpenter’s Union.
A Celebration of Life was held at Choptack Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, with the Reverend Keith Osborne officiating. Burial followed at Choptack Baptist Church Cemetery.
Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.
