NOV. 22-23
HOLIDAY CRAFT FESTIVAL: for Project Serve Our Soldiers, at the American Legion Building, 1924 E. Main St., Rogersville, from 10 am-6 pm. Will be indoors with over 20 vendors onsite.
NOV. 23
1ST ANNUAL HANCOCK CO. INDIVIDUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT, In honor of Bob McCoy, at Cedar Hill Country Club, 10 a.m. Cost will be $20 per player. Players will be responsible for their own cart and green fees and must have attended Hancock High or currently live in Hancock Co. Call Mike Gibson for more details at 423-300-9283.
DEC. 1
THE WORD PLAYERS, of Knoxville, will present “West of Bethlehem” play, 4 p.m., at Sneedville United Methodist Church (free admission.
CHRISTMAS PLAY, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
DEC. 7
VETERANS WALL OF HONOR OPEN HOUSE, Court House, Sneedville, from 3 until 6 p.m.
COMMUNITY CHOIR will be singing before the parade at 4:30 p.m., If you are interested in being in the choir, contact Mike Gibson at 423-300-9283.
CHRISTMAS PARADE on Main St., Sneedville, entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m., parade line-up begins at 5 p.m., and parade beginning at 6 p.m., leaving from the new High School.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS PANCAKE DINNER, Sneedville First Baptist Church, fellowship hall, following the Christmas Parade.
SANTA’S HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE, Tazewell Senior Center, from 2 until 6 p.m.
DEC. 13
CHRISTMAS TREE GALA, 6-8 p.m., Hancock Co. Elementary School.
DEC. 14
BIRTHDAY PARTY FOR BABY JESUS, Sneedville United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. - noon.
DEC. 15
PHILLIPS & BANKS CHRISTMAS CONCERT, Sneedville First Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
DEC. 20
AWARDS DAY, 9-10:30 a.m., Hancock Co. Elementary School.
DEC. 24
CANDLELIGHT WORSHIP SERVICE, Sneedville United Methodist Church, 4:30 p.m.
