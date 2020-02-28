COSBY — The Hancock County Indians fell in tournament action Friday night in Cosby, with a 68-52 loss to the Jellico Blue Devils in the semi-finals of the District 2A tournament.
Hunter Hatfield had 20 points to lead the Indians. Chandler Ferguson had 16 points.
Two members of the Indians are a part of the All District 2A team. Sophomore guard Hunter Hatfield and freshman center Chandler Ferguson were honored for their play this season.
