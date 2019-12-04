CHURCH HILL — Kelli Jean Davis Brock, age 37, of Church Hill, Tenn., passed away Nov. 29, 2019 at her home.
Kelli was a life-time employee of the family-owned business, Davis Brothers Roofing.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, L.B. Hilton, Wilma Davis, and Frank and Mary Alice Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Jeremy Brock; children, David (Scooter) Hunter and Cheyenne Davis; mother, Lois (Mike) Lyons; father, Rickey (Angie) Davis; sister, Kari (Mardy) Roberts; brothers, Ryan (Maranda) Davis and Dustin Davis; step-sister, Brianna Guy; step-brothers, Dacoda Guy and Daniel Blix; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kelli was saved at an early age. She was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed family, friends, country music and paparazzi jewelry. She loved cutting up with her family and friends. She was always full of life and loved spending time with family in Gatlinburg.
Kelli will be greatly missed ... until we meet again on Heaven’s shore.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Tom Lawson and Rev. Chip McLain officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m., at Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
