ROGERSVILLE — Maxine Price Osborne, age, 87, of Rogersville, moved to her Heavenly home on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Fannie Price; husband, Wiley Frank Osborne; son Johnny Frank Osborne and her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Wiley Daniel Osborne, Rev. Keith Osborne and wife Donna; daughter-in-law, DeAnna DeBow Osborne of Murfreesboro, TN; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Tom Lawson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
