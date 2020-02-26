The Hale Springs Inn will again host a series of local artists who will display their work in a dining room at the Inn.
Every first Wednesday of each month a new artist will be featured with a reception from 6-8 p.m. The first artist in the series is Lorrie Adams, who has been a painter, primarily in oils, for over 30 years.
Her paintings will be displayed inside the Inn from March 1-29.
Adams’s biography is as follows:
“I am a self-taught artist with a background in science and education. I like to paint from photographs I take on any subject that I find interesting such as, animals, plants, old homesteads and barns, people, scenery in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park, as well as other parks I have visited. I also like to paint abstracts, either what I call doodles or close-ups of familiar objects that look very unfamiliar when viewed so closely. I live on a farm where I gather inspiration for paintings while gardening or taking care of my menagerie of animals, that includes dogs, cats, horses, cows, a donkey and several mini pigs. I love to express how I see the world and what I find beautiful and interesting around me in my art. It is an honor to share my art with others and I hope they will also see the appreciation that I have for everything that touches my life.”
The schedule for upcoming artists is as follows:
April 1: Lorna Paquin
May 6: Rhonda Abbott
June 3: Lily Rasmussen
July 1: Kathy Frankford
August 5: Renee Suich
September 2: Dan Gibson
October 7: Nathalie Wyss
November 4: Colton Short
December 2: Cindy Bennett
January 6, 2021: Lucienne Gilot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.