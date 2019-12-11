WELCOME, CHRISTMAS!
Photo by Bobby Vaughn

CHURCH HILL / ROGERSVILLE — Jolly old St. Nick was the person of the day at Christmas parades in Church Hill and Rogersville on Saturday, with this photo being made at the Church Hill event. More photos can be found inside the Review, on our website, and also in our annual “A Winter Weekend in Hawkins County”, available countywide from local advertising sponsors and the Review office the end of December.

