I need some directions on how to, and who I would contact, over a pack of wild dogs. There are at least five dogs in this pack ... two of the females are pregnant. I live out of the city limits.
The wild dogs have chased every wildlife animal away.
We count on getting a deer or two for meat through the year. We have pictures of the pack running across our property. The Sheriff’s Office just said it was not their problem. I don’t think the Humane Society has the equipment or the time to try and catch this pack because they are so wild.
This has been going on for over a year and the pack keeps growing.
Thank you for your time.
Rita Chambers
