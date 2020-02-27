KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will sponsor a program about the Batle of Cold Harbor, and the strategies of U.S. Grant and Robert E. Lee during and after the battles conclusion.
“The Overland Campaign — Battle of Cold Harbor”, will be presented by author Gordon Rhea and explores how soldiers struggled following the battle with the enormity of the human loss and carnage. All Grant would do, and is noted for, is to keep charging on. This next battle would be the Siege of Petersburg. What hardship the soldiers experience as they faced death head on without knowing whether they would return home.
The program will be held Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m., in the Renaissance Center, Room 239, 1200 E. Center St, Kingsport.
The program is free to anyone who wishes to attend but donations will be accepted to help cover the speaker’s expenses.
Prior to the program, a Dutch-treat dinner will be enjoyed at the Chop House, at 5 p.m., with the guest speaker.
Reservations are required and can be made by emailing Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com or by calling 423-323-2306.
TCCWRT membership forms will be handed out and new attendees will receive a copy of the March Newsletter.
The group also accepts donations of Civil War-related books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, VHS, and other historical publications, which will be sold at TCCWRT-sponsored Fun Fest events in July and November.
