SURGOINSVILLE — The individual who was pulled from the Holston River near Surgoinsville’s Riverfront Park on Thursday is presumed to be that of 63-year-old Jerry Qualls, but the man cannot be officially considered ‘positively identified’ until autopsy results are finalized.
“Throughout the course of the investigation and retrieving him yesterday, there were certain things that made us presume it was him (Qualls), but positively identifying him is still pending,” said Hawkins Co. Deputy Coroner David Benton. “We have to get the results of the autopsy back, and then it will go from ‘presumed’ to ‘identified.’ This usually takes two to three days.”
The Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad had been dispatched about 12:28 p.m. on that date to assist the Surgoinsville Police Department with a truck found in the river at the town’s park.
“We were called up here to assist with a vehicle that could be seen in the water from the bridge,” said HCRS First Lieutenant Corey Young. “The truck was in approximately eight feet of water. We put a boat in the water, and Kingsport’s Lifesaving Crew sent a diver down here. We were able to hook to the truck, pull the truck from the water, and confirm that nobody was in the truck. This is in reference to a missing subject from the Surgoinsville area. The vehicle has been confirmed to be that individual’s.”
Once the truck was pulled from the water, members of the Squad began searching the river for a body.
“Right now, we are actively searching the water doing a dragging operation trying to locate if there is any individual in the water,” Young said at approximately 4:30 p.m.
About 5:09 p.m. on that date, emergency crews confirmed to the Review that the body of an individual had ben recovered from the water and that it is believed to be that of the missing Qualls.
The Surgoinsville Police Department announced earlier last week asked for public assistance in locating the missing Surgoinsville man who had not been seen by his family since Sunday, Oct. 20.
According to a report from the SPD, Qualls was reportedly last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 when he left his home driving a dark blue 2016 Dodge 2500 four-door pickup truck. Qualls reportedly has some health issues for which he takes medication.
The Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad was the lead rescue agency in the operation and was assisted by the Church Hill Rescue Squad, Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, Hancock Co. Rescue Squad, Hawkins Co. EMA, TWRA, SPD, and Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office.
