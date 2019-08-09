SNEEDVILLE — The tenth annual Hope for Hancock County Cancer Fund event was held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the city park in Sneedville.
Sponsors paid $100 each to have signs posted around the track while additional funds were raised from the booths and food vendors.
There were several “walks” during the event, including a Survivor Walk, Caregiver Walk, Anybody Walk and a Grandparents/Grandkids Walk. Singers also performed throughout the evening.
Luminaries were available to remember cancer victims as well as to honor survivors.
Cancer is no respecter of persons, races, genders, or ages, and when it comes to battling the disease, patients are often faced with thousands of dollars in expenses that insurance doesn’t cover, not to mention the day-to-day household living expenses that come due even if a patient is off work for an extended period of time.
That is where HOPE for Hancock County comes in.
“HOPE for Hancock gives out gas cards, pays electric bills, helps with expenses, and more for Hancock County’s cancer patients,” a spokesperson said.
Those who work with HOPE say the charity is operated strictly by non-paid volunteers and donations, and any amount is always appreciated.
For more information, to make a donation or to become involved with the group, contact Kathy Alder at 423-300-0932.
