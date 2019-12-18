ROGERSVILLE — On Saturday, December 14, 2019, cadets from Cherokee High School’s NJROTC participated in the Mountain Home National Cemetery’s Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Johnson City.
The history of the Wreaths Across America project can be traced back to 1992. Morrill Worcester, of Worcester Wreath Company, found themselves with an enormous surplus of wreaths still remaining near the end of the holiday season. According to reports, Worcester remembered a visit to Arlington National Cemetery as a young boy which sparked the idea to donate the extra wreaths towards a less-visited plot of the cemetery with the help of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe.
This annual tribute went basically unnoticed until 2005, when a picture of the wreaths placed on the cemetery plot’s graves circulated around the Internet. Thousands of requests came in to continue this tradition in larger waves, and in 2006, simultaneous wreath laying ceremonies were held across the country in over 150 locations.
In 2007, Arlington National Cemetery and the Worcester Wreath Company founded Wreaths Across America, a non-profit organization dedicated to continuing and spreading the tradition of laying wreaths in honor of veterans and those serving across all military branches. In 2008, over 300 locations held wreath laying ceremonies around the world, and on Dec. 13 of that year, Wreaths Across America Day was established.
Beginning in October this year, Cherokee NJROTC cadets canvassed the community and requested donations to buy live wreaths for the Wreaths Across America Project to be held at Mountain Home National Veterans Cemetery on December 14. Again, as in several years proceeding, local businesses and individuals helped Cherokee NJROTC raise $7,576 to purchase 505 wreaths for the ceremony.
In the last four years, Cherokee High School NJROTC has raised $45,263 for the Wreaths Across America Project at Mountain Home. The residents of Rogersville and Hawkins County have supported this effort in an extraordinary way and have given so much to show their support of the veterans that sacrificed, some with their own life, defending our nation.
The 2019 Wreaths Across America ceremony began at noon. The Invocation was given by Ernie Walker, American Legion Post 24, and the National Colors were presented by Daniel Boone Marine Corps JROTC as Justin Smith sang the National Anthem. After the National Anthem and a Sixty Seconds of Silence was observed in memory of Veterans’ service. The Master of Ceremonies for the event was Allen Jackson, who serves as historian for the Johnson City/Washington Co. Veterans Memorial Foundation, the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association, Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council and American Legion King’s Mountain Post No. 24. The key note address was given by David Carter, WAA Location Coordinator, Mountain Home, Tennessee. A three volley rifle salute by American Legion Watauga Post 49 Honor Guard. POW/MIA was escorted by Rolling Thunder, TN Chapter.
At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, TAPS was played by Daniel Boone Marine Corps JROTC.
Seven wreaths were presented individually during the ceremony to honor each individual branch’s active personnel, veterans, and fallen. Upon conclusion of the ceremony, Cherokee NJROTC and other groups walked throughout the cemetery and honored the fallen veterans laid to rest there by placing live wreaths with a red bow tied around it on thousands of graves. After placing the wreaths on the graves sites, Cadets took a couple of steps back, offered a hand salute, said their name and “thank you for your service”.
In no particular order, cadets who were in attendance are as follows: Emily Andrews, Laura Andrews, Kaitlyn Bare, Joanna Bishop, Kendall Chamberlain, Robert Greene, Keegan Horn, Adam Johnson, Ashtin Johnson, Hayden Lawson, Nathaniel Littleton, Jewel MacGregor, Elizabeth Massengill, Katlyn Ramsey, Kirsten Ramsey, Kameron Sauceman, Dakota Waller, Dustin Mayes, Kieara Roder, McKenzie Warden, Mickaela Schneider, and David Weaver.
