ROGERSVILLE — Craig Kirkpatrick, of Rogersville, passed away early Monday morning, January 20, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was a businessman, Alderman for the City of Rogersville, and a husband and father.
Craig was an active member of his community, and a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Rogersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyle and Mary Evelyn Kirkpatrick.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Scott (LeAnn) Stewart; grandson, Hunter Mowell; and sister, Nancy (Whit) Thomas.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m., with Rev. Trey Meek officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad or First Baptist Church Youth.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.