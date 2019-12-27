ROGERSVILLE — Patsy Johnson Brewer, age 78, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital.
She was a member of Gills Chapel Church.
Mrs. Brewer was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Mary Burns Johnson; and sisters, Shirley Cobb and Barbara Manis.
She is survived by her husband, Dwayne Brewer; daughter, Jody Eldridge and husband, Mark, of Blackwater, VA; son, Randy Brewer and wife, Kim, of Rogersville; grandchildren, Kassidy Hinkle and husband, Michael, Jessica Eldridge, Brandon Brewer and fiancée, Tori Wolfe, Lynzee Huff and husband, Tanner; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Brewer, Zailee Mae Brewer, Eliza Brewer and Ella Grace Brewer; sister, Dixie Fields and husband, J.C.; brothers, Pete Johnson and wife, Mary, Sammy Johnson and wife, Annie, and Eddie Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours were from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, December 26, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville, with the funeral service at 7 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kenneth Luckadoo officiating. The graveside service was at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Brewer family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.