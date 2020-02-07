Richard Mack is a former Sheriff in Graham County, Arizona, who is now a teacher.
He is someone I would love to sit with and interview.
Mack, who is Founder and President of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, an NRA Hall of Fame member, teaches high school in the Phoenix area, and has joined a new organization that is a proponent of arming qualified, willing and trained teachers in schools.
Personally, I think that should have been done years ago.
Mack said in an interview I read sometime back that it is his belief that the number one thing shown to protect students in the face of an assault by an armed madman is someone armed who can stop the killing – and that time matters.
He speaks the truth.
The faster that a trained, armed, on-site, opponent can respond to an active shooter, the fewer lives will be lost, and just maybe, no lives at all.
Many schools across the country have really good security systems and School Resource Officers, but others, sadly, are sitting ducks and ready targets for such a tragedy, especially in areas where sheriff’s departments and municipal police departments are short-staffed to begin with, and located at some distance from isolated, rural school campuses.
Even in many schools that do have SRO’s, laws in some states prevent those uniformed officers from carrying firearms on campus.
In some recent school shootings, officers were on site in just minutes, but even in that short stretch of time, lives were lost and others were seriously hurt or maimed.
Mack said that current state law in Arizona does not allow him, as an FBI Academy-trained, former sheriff, and former school resource officer, to be able to defend students in the very school he currently teaches in.
That, sadly, is the case in most places.
“We all mourn for the tragic loss of life and have a shared responsibility, as parents, citizens and leaders in the community to respectfully and thoughtfully address our children’s safety at schools,” Mack said.
Cameron Kasky, an 11th-grade survivor and leader of the March for Our Lives rally said, “This isn’t about the GOP. This isn’t about the Democrats. This is about the adults. We feel neglected and at this point, you’re either with us or against us.”
Sheriff Mack agrees.
“It is time we have an adult conversation with these young men and women about the reality of the world and the role guns play in our society,” Mack said. “Now is the time for the nation to come together to listen to one another out and discuss real measures that will keep our children safe in school.”
Personally, as a father of four and the PawPaw of seven (soon to be eight!) precious little grandpeople, I would feel much better about their safety on the campuses where they attend school if I knew that qualified teachers, coaches, and other faculty members were packing.
Yes, any such plan should be voluntary; no one should be forced into such a role if he or she feels strongly against it, but common sense should tell us that school personnel — who are the ‘boots on the ground’ in the halls, classrooms, and athletic fields of their schools — are the first line of defense should some demented, sick, evil thug show up with intent to harm students and staff.
In such situations, seconds matter, and there are many qualified, willing, and able lifelong hunters and ex-military folks now teaching who would love to be screened and trained to serve as active shooter deterrents on their campuses.
I know ... I have spoken to many of them in recent years, including many in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.
A few of the coaches and teachers I have spoken with are former ‘Black Ops’ Green Berets and Navy SEALS who spent several tours in the Middle East. I’d be willing to say that one shot from any of those marksmen/markswomen would be all it would take to send a would-be murderer to meet his maker.
We live in a very different, very violent world, folks, and its time to have open, honest discussions about this.
Our law enforcement officers do a herculean job of protecting us as best they can, but there are very real limitations when it comes to response time. No matter if a police station is right across the street from a school, the response time will still not be as fast as if there were ARMED, TRAINED FACULTY MEMBERS INSIDE THAT SCHOOL who could respond in seconds, not minutes.
I’m telling you, innocent lives could and would be saved.
Sheriff Mack gained national attention when he filed a lawsuit against President Bill Clinton over the Brady Gun Ban, winning in the US Supreme Court.
Since that landmark SCOTUS ruling, he has written six books and appeared at more than 150 conservative political rallies nationwide.
And before anyone starts that liberal, left-wing lunacy, let’s not try to drag gun control laws into the equation, shall we? No law, no matter how well-intentioned or well-crafted, is going to stop such violence from happening. If a ‘law’ prevented crimes in general, then why, pray tell, do we still have rapes, robberies, burglaries, and general mayhem from coast to coast?
America has more laws on the books than the proverbial ‘law will allow’, for crying out loud! And when guns are outlawed, guess who will be the only ones WITH guns?
You got it.
It doesn’t take a law degree to figure that out.
I think its time for school systems and state governments across the land to listen to this patriotic high school teacher and gutsy former sheriff.
He makes sense to me.
That’s my view.
What say you?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.