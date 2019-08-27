ROGERSVILLE —The Hawkins Co. Soil Conservation District, along with co-sponsors, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Tenn. Department of Agriculture, Hawkins Farmers Co-Op, and others, will host a fencing workshop on Thursday, Sept. 12 on the Tom Davis farm.
Registration will be from 8-8:30 a.m. that morning, with speakers from 8:30-11:30 a.m., lunch from noon-1 p.m., and fencing and herbicide demonstrations from 1-4 p.m.
Participants need to pre-register by calling 423-272-0217 ext. 3, before Wed., Sept. 4.
Topics will include herbicides for hay and pasture, rotational grazing, fencing demonstrations on hi-tensile, temporary electric fence, and woven wire.
Directions to the farm from Rogersville: Take Burem Road, go past the Co-Op, after about five miles turn right at Keplar School onto Webster Valley Road. The property will be about one mile ahead on left, follow signs. The actual address is 355 Webster Valley Road, Rogersville.
