SNEEDVILLE — If you have children ages 4 to 10 who love to ride bikes, load ‘em up and bring them — and their bicycles — to Hancock Co. Middle School on Sat., Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. until noon, for a fun-filled Bike Safety Rodeo.
The event is free to attend and will feature helmet fittings, an obstacle course, an education station, a hydration station, and bicycle safety checks.
Prizes will also be handed out.
The event is co-sponsored by Hancock Strong, CEASE, Ballad Health’s Hancock Co. Hospital, Hancock County Schools, Johnson City Medical Center, Hancock Co. Rescue Squad, Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department, Hancock Co. EMS, and the Hancock Co. Health Department.
